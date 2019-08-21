|
|
|
HAMILTON James (Jim) Peacefully, but suddenly, following a long illness bravely borne at St Andrew's Community Hospital, on 16th August, 2019, James 'Jim', aged 72 years, of Lower Largo, beloved husband of Nan, loving dad to Scott and Mark, also a devoted grandad. Funeral to be held at 1.30 p.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Black ties optional. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of Mcmillan Cancer Support on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2019