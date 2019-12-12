|
|
|
McLEAN
James George (Jimmy) After a period of illness bravely borne in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 6th December, 2019. James George (Jimmy), aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Marian, loving dad to Jimmy, Andrew, Bruce and Stuart and a much loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will take place in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 23rd December, at 11.45 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given, if so desired, in aid of Ward 43, Victoria Hospital and Fife Carers Centre.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019