FORREST James Peacefully, at home with his family by his side James Miller Forrest, sadly passed away on Thursday, 13th June, 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved dad to Lucinda and the late Barrie, devoted grandad to Lyesha and the late Porscha. Good friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Saturday, 29th June, 2019, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, can be made at crematorium for Rachel House.
Published in Fife Today on June 20, 2019
