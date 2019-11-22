Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James FERGUSON

Notice

James FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON James Thank you to all relatives and friends for the lovely cards, flowers and facebook comments received following the sad passing of my husband Jim (Fergie). Special thanks to Abbotsford Care Home, for their love and attention to Fergie over the years. God bless you all.
Do no stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep,
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the mornings hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
Of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars that shine at night,
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there, I did not die.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -