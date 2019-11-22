|
|
|
FERGUSON James Thank you to all relatives and friends for the lovely cards, flowers and facebook comments received following the sad passing of my husband Jim (Fergie). Special thanks to Abbotsford Care Home, for their love and attention to Fergie over the years. God bless you all.
Do no stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep,
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the mornings hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
Of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars that shine at night,
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there, I did not die.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019