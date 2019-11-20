|
FERGUSON James (Fergie) Sadly, passed away at Abbotsford Care Home, Methil, on Friday, 8th November, 2019, aged 83 years, he was a dearly beloved husband of Celia (Cis), much loved dad of Keith and Daryl, a devoted grandad and great-grandad and a dear brother and uncle.
At Fergie's request his body has been donated to medical science as such, there will be no funeral service. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Abbotsford Care Home for the care, love and attention shown to Fergie and his family.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019