Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30
Hayfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James CROMBIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James CROMBIE

Notice Condolences

James CROMBIE Notice
CROMBIE James Sadly, at Victoria Hospital, on Friday, 25th October, 2019, James Crombie (JC), slept away peacefully, loving son of James and Jean Crombie, much loved father of Kevin, Karalee and the late Jamie, loving brother of Michael, John, Jean, Joseph, Nicola, Fiona and the late Alan, cherished grandfather of Connor, Donnalee, Michael James, Zoe, Alan, Joe, Colton, Harri,Charles and great-granddaughter Ruby. Sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Hayfield Cemetery, on Saturday, 2nd November, at 10.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -