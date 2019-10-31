|
CROMBIE James Sadly, at Victoria Hospital, on Friday, 25th October, 2019, James Crombie (JC), slept away peacefully, loving son of James and Jean Crombie, much loved father of Kevin, Karalee and the late Jamie, loving brother of Michael, John, Jean, Joseph, Nicola, Fiona and the late Alan, cherished grandfather of Connor, Donnalee, Michael James, Zoe, Alan, Joe, Colton, Harri,Charles and great-granddaughter Ruby. Sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Hayfield Cemetery, on Saturday, 2nd November, at 10.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 31, 2019