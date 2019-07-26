|
FENTON Jacky Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Friday, 19th July, 2019, Jacky Fenton, of Cupar. Loving wife of Malcolm, loved mother of Jake, Finn and Chris, loving and caring grandmother to Tom, much loved sister of Elizabeth and Maggie, also an auntie and good friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 1st August, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors to The Nicola Murray Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019