SHEPHERD Jack Peacefully, after a long illness at Wilby House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 5th August, 2019. Jack, aged 77 years, of Burntisland, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, loving dad of Jacqueline and Angela, father-in-law of Mark, also a much loved grandad of Jodie and Emma. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 19th August, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers please, but donations may be given at the service for Wilby House Residents Fund if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 8, 2019