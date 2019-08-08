Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack SHEPHERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack SHEPHERD

Notice Condolences

Jack SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD Jack Peacefully, after a long illness at Wilby House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 5th August, 2019. Jack, aged 77 years, of Burntisland, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, loving dad of Jacqueline and Angela, father-in-law of Mark, also a much loved grandad of Jodie and Emma. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 19th August, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers please, but donations may be given at the service for Wilby House Residents Fund if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.