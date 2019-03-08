Home

Jack Elizabeth and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the many kind messages of sympathy following Jack's death. Many thanks also to all doctors at Blackfriars Practice, the community nurses and our carers, for all their kindness and care. Appreciation goes to the Reverend Graeme Beebee for his tribute, service and support. Sincere thanks to Syd at Wm Purves for his professional handling of the arrangements and also to all who kindly paid their last respects at Cameron Kirk.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 8, 2019
