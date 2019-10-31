Home

Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:45
St Peters Church
Kirkcaldy
Committal
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
DEVENNY Ivy Stephen and Andrew would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their overwhelming support given to them both in the recent sad loss of their dear mum Ivy. Special thanks to Rev Christine Fraser of St Peter's Church, Kirkcaldy, for her comforting service, to Ally and Ian of Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care and compassion shown, also to all who paid their last respects to Ivy at the church and crematorium and gave so generously to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 31, 2019
