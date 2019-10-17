Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy DEVENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy DEVENNY

Notice Condolences

Ivy DEVENNY Notice
DEVENNY Ivy Suddenly at home, on Monday, 7th October, 2019. Ivy, aged 83 years of Kirkcaldy, (formerly of Thornton). Loving wife to the late Victor, devoted mother to Stephen and Andrew and a dear sister to Rita and Sheila, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held on Monday, 28th October, at St Peters Church, Kirkcaldy at 10.45 a.m., thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for the committal service at 11.45 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for the British Heart Foundation at the crematorium, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.