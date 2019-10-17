|
DEVENNY Ivy Suddenly at home, on Monday, 7th October, 2019. Ivy, aged 83 years of Kirkcaldy, (formerly of Thornton). Loving wife to the late Victor, devoted mother to Stephen and Andrew and a dear sister to Rita and Sheila, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held on Monday, 28th October, at St Peters Church, Kirkcaldy at 10.45 a.m., thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for the committal service at 11.45 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for the British Heart Foundation at the crematorium, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019