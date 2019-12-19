|
|
|
RITCHIE Isobel Walter and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy shown by the way of cards, phone calls and flowers, in their recent sad loss of Isobel. A special thank you to Mr Denis Madden for his comforting service, the White Heather pub for the excellent service provided, Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care and compassion shown, also to all who paid their last respects to Isobel at the crematorium and for your kind donations toward Ward 11 at the Western General Hospital, which raised £421.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 19, 2019