Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Isobel Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Finavon Court Care Home, Glenrothes, Isobel, aged 81 years formerly of Fyvie Green, Glenrothes, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Isaac, Alistair, Karen and Heather, also a loving gran, great-gran and mother-in-law. Funeral to be held on Monday, 11th March, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
