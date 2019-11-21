Home

COOPER Isobel The "boys" would like to thank all family and friends for their messages of support and sympathy following our sad bereavement. A special thanks to all carers and medical staff, who looked after Isobel so well. To Lee Morrison, at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors, the Rev John Duncan, for the lovely comforting service and to all who paid their respects at the crematorium, your generous donations to Floral Action Burntisland raised £485.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019
