COOPER Isobel Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, Isobel, loving wife of the late Frank, caring mum to David, Allan, Brian and Graeme, mother-in-law to Pauline, Laura, Yvonne and Lisa, also doting granny to Louise, Michaela, Aedan, Erin, Olivia, Max and Sophie and great-granny to Connor, Zac and Maisie. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 12th November, at 11 a.m., to which all friends and family are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to FAB, Flower Action Burntisland, respecting Isobel's great love of flowers.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019