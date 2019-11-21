|
|
|
BERRY Isobel The family of the late Isobel Berry would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy shown by way of flowers, cards and phone calls in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Neil Dorward for his comforting service, also to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care and compassion shown. Special thanks to all the staff at the Haematology Day Unit and the oncology staff at the Victoria Hospital and all the staff at the Queen Margaret Hospice. A special thank you to Dr Campbell and the district nurses at Path House Medical Practice, also to everyone who came to pay their respects to Isobel at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019