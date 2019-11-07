|
BERRY Isobel In loving memory of Isobel Berry, who sadly passed away, on 31st October, 2019, after a courageous battle. Isobel, died peacefully, at home with her loving family by her side, at the age of 62. Isobel, was a devoted wife to David, loving mother to Stephanie and Michael, a doting gran to Abbie, Millie and Shay, also a friend and smiling face to many who knew her. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 14th November, at 1.30 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given to Queen Margaret Hospice, if so desired.
Fly high with the angels.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019