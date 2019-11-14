Home

RODGER Isabella Suddenly, at home, in Leuchars, on Sunday, 3rd November, 2019, Isabella (Isbel) (nee Dow), in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late John (Jackie), loving mum of Karen and a proud granny of Nikki. Funeral service to be held in Leuchars St Athernase Parish Church, on Monday, 18th November, at 1.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter to Leuchars Cemetery arriving at 2 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, in lieu, to Isbel's chosen charities can be made at the church, if desired.
