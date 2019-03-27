Home

Isabella (nee McAndrew) (Isa) HOPE

HOPE Isabella (Isa)
(nee McAndrew) Peacefully, at Preston House Care Home, Glenrothes, on Wednesday, 20th March, 2019, Isabella (Isa), aged 98 years, of The Glebe, East Wemyss. Beloved Wife of the late John, loving mum, gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 2nd April, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be made in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
