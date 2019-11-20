Home

Isabel WYLIE

Notice

Isabel WYLIE Notice
WYLIE Isabel The family of the late Isabel Wylie wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received after their sad loss. Special thanks to the Rev. A. McLeod for his comforting service, to staff at Co-operative Funeralcare, Glenrothes, in particular to Kenny Wilson for his professional support and guidance, to staff at Drummond's Hotel, Markinch for their catering and to staff at Leven Beach Care Home for their excellent care and support given to Isabel. Thanks also to those who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and generously donated to the British Heart Foundation. £270 was raised.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019
