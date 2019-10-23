|
|
|
WYLIE Isabel Peacefully, at Leven Beach Care Home, Leven on 20th October, 2019, Isabel, aged 98 years of Coaltown of Balgonie and formerly Bannockburn, beloved wife of the late David, loving mother to David, Ron and John, also a much loved grandmother of Rebecca, Andrew and Anne. Funeral to be held at 11.45 a.m., on Tuesday, 5th November, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of The British Heart Foundation, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019