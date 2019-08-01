Home

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
21:30
Kirkcaldy crematorium
PHILIP Isabel Passed away peacefully, at Queen Margaret Hospice, Dunfermline, on Friday, 26th July, 2019. Isabel (nee Fyall), aged 75 years, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved wife of the late Robert Duncan Philip, loving mum of Gary and Helen, dear mother-in-law of Marion and John, much loved gran of Andrew, Cameron, Hannah, Megan, Kieran and Lucy and a cherished sister of Jeanette and George. Service at Kirkcaldy crematorium, on Friday, 2nd August, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Marie Curie Nurses, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 1, 2019
