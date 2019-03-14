Resources More Obituaries for Isabel MCKEEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Isabel MCKEEN

Notice MCKEEN Isabel Isaac, Alistair, Karen and Heather would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of their mum Isabel. To the staff (past and present) of Finavon Court Care Home, Glenrothes for their kindness and compassion shown to mum over the past years, to the staff at Victoria Hospital (Admissions 1) and the East Fife Hospital at Home Team, Adamson Hospital, Cupar for their care and support to mum in her final days, to Gillian Stewart, Humanist Society Scotland for her comforting service, to Kenny Wilson and staff at Co-op Funeralcare for their care and support and special thanks to those who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and donated the generous sum of £207 to Alzheimers Research UK. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices