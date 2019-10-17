|
HARDIE Isabel Passed away peacefully, at Gowrie House, Kirkcaldy on Thursday, 10th October, 2019. Isabel, aged 90 years, of Kirkcaldy and formerly Broxburn. Much loved wife of the late David, dearly loved mum of Christine, Colin and Sheila, cherished grandma of Harriet, Beth, Calum, Hannah, Lyle and Anna. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 25th October, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. but donations may be given at the crematorium for Alzheimers Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019