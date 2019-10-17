Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel HARDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel HARDIE

Notice Condolences

Isabel HARDIE Notice
HARDIE Isabel Passed away peacefully, at Gowrie House, Kirkcaldy on Thursday, 10th October, 2019. Isabel, aged 90 years, of Kirkcaldy and formerly Broxburn. Much loved wife of the late David, dearly loved mum of Christine, Colin and Sheila, cherished grandma of Harriet, Beth, Calum, Hannah, Lyle and Anna. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 25th October, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. but donations may be given at the crematorium for Alzheimers Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.