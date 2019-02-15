Resources More Obituaries for Isabel IRELAND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Isabel Anne IRELAND

Notice IRELAND Isabel Anne Avril, Lynne, Max, Brodie and Archie, daughters and grandsons of the late Isabel Ireland wish to thank family and friends for attending the Celebration of Life Service held at Holy Trinity on 5th February and for their kind words and special memories of their mother and grandmother. Sincere thanks for the generous donations to the family's chosen charities. Grateful thanks to Pipeland Medical Centre and out of hours NHS cover, for their patience and re-assurance during Isabel's final illness and afterwards. A special word of thanks to the care staff at Balnacarron Care Home for their unstinting care and compassion shown at all times, also to Syd Stevenson, of William Purves, for his sensitive and professional handing of arrangements. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 15, 2019