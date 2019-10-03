|
|
|
KIDD Irene Peacefully, following a long illness bravely borne at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, Buckhaven, on Thursday, 26th September, 2019. Irene, aged 72 years, of Glenrothes (formerly of Kirkcaldy). Beloved wife of the late Douglas. Loving mum to Michael and Alan and granny to Adie and Felicity.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 11th October, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given in loving memory of Irene on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 3, 2019