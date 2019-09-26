Home

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
Irene (Catherine) DRYBURGH

DRYBURGH Irene (Catherine) Peacefully, on Saturday, 21st September, 2019, Irene (Catherine), aged 75 years of Kirkcaldy, beloved wife of Jack, loving mum of Suzie, Mhairi and John, devoted grandma of Erin and Orianna, also a much loved sister. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 2nd October, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Alzheimer Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 26, 2019
