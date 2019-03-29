|
BAIN Indie Hope Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 15th March, 2019. Baby Indie Hope Bain of Ceres, precious daughter of Chris and Linda, a dear sister of Summer and Eden, loved granddaughter of Pat, Ann and Graeme. A service of love and thanks will be held on Monday, 8th April, in Ceres Parish Church at 11.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Neonatal Unit at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. Family would prefer bright colours to be worn please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 29, 2019
