Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Indie BAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Indie Hope BAIN

Notice Condolences

Indie Hope BAIN Notice
BAIN Indie Hope Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 15th March, 2019. Baby Indie Hope Bain of Ceres, precious daughter of Chris and Linda, a dear sister of Summer and Eden, loved granddaughter of Pat, Ann and Graeme. A service of love and thanks will be held on Monday, 8th April, in Ceres Parish Church at 11.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Neonatal Unit at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. Family would prefer bright colours to be worn please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.