WALLACE Ian Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, 29th November, 2019. Ian, aged 50 years. Loving partner of Violet, devoted and proud dad of Craig and Conor, loving son of Stuart and Verena and a much loved brother of Andrea. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath, KY8 3PQ on Thursday, 19th December, 2019, at 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter at Methilmill Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019
