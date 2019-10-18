|
TULLETH Ian Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Friday, 4th October, 2019, Ian, of St Andrews, dearly beloved husband of the late Charlotte, much loved dad of Alison, Ian and Colin and a loving grandad of Sam, Millie, Ben and Hamish. Private cremation followed by a service of Thanksgiving, on Friday, 25th October, in St Leonard's Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, at 2 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church for Ninewells Cancer Campaign.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 18, 2019