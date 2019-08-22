|
|
|
BUCHANAN Ian The family of the late Ian Buchanan would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received after their recent sad loss of Ian. Special thanks to Denis Madden for his uplifting service and to Lee Morrison and the team at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their help and guidance throughout.
Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects and generously donated £150 for the Victoria Hospice.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 22, 2019