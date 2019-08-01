|
BUCHANAN Ian Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 26th July, 2019, Ian, aged 75 years, of Burntisland, formerly Glasgow. Loving husband of Jeanette, much loved dad of Ian and Drew, loving father-in-law of Caroline and Ning, cherished grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 14th August, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 1, 2019