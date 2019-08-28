|
BOWMAN Ian Mary and family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received in their bereavement. Also the doctors and staff at Victoria Hospice and Ward 44 Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Mr. Neil Dorward for his comforting service, Brunton Funeral Directors for all their help and support, Spiral Weave for the lovely spread they put on in their first wake and all who paid their last respects to Ian at the crematorium. The sum of £160 was kindly donated for Victoria Hospice.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2019