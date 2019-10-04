|
|
|
ANDERSON Ian Peacefully, following a short illness, at home, on Thursday, 26th September, 2019. Ian (John), aged 78 years, of Cupar, beloved husband of the late May, loved father of Pamela, Hayley, Diane, Pauline, Catriona, Carol and Bryan, loving and caring grandad, much loved brother, caring uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 7th October, 2019, at 12.45 p.m., thereafter to Duffus Park, Bowling Club, Cupar, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for Marie Curie.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 4, 2019