Dundee Funeral Service
51 Macalpine Road
Dundee, Angus DD3 8RE
01382 810456
GRAY Iain (Wormit, Fife)
Peacefully, in the tender care of the nurses, doctors and staff of Ward 5, Ninewells Hospital, Dr Iain Gilfillan Gray, aged 78, retired Clinical Director of Anaesthesia, passed away on Sunday, 18th August, 2019, following a long battle with vascular dementia. A beloved and loving husband of the late Mrs Margaret Ann Gray and a devoted and wonderful father to Pam, Douglas and Kenny. Dearly loved father-in-law of Derek, Lesley and Lindsey and an adored grandpa to his seven cherished grandchildren. A loved brother and brother-in-law and very sorely missed by all. Funeral service to take place at
12 noon, on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019, at St Mary's Parish Church, Dundee and thereafter at Dundee Crematorium at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 30, 2019
