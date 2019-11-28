Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh (Shug) GRAY

Notice Condolences

Hugh (Shug) GRAY Notice
GRAY Hugh (Shug) Suddenly, at Links View Care Home, Burntisland, on Thursday, 21st November, 2019. Shug, aged 80 years of Kirkcaldy. Devoted husband of Margaret, cherished dad of Catherine, Marie and Ann, also a much loved grandad, great-grandad, brother and father-in-law, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 3rd December, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Links View Care Home, Burntisland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -