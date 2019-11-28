|
GRAY Hugh (Shug) Suddenly, at Links View Care Home, Burntisland, on Thursday, 21st November, 2019. Shug, aged 80 years of Kirkcaldy. Devoted husband of Margaret, cherished dad of Catherine, Marie and Ann, also a much loved grandad, great-grandad, brother and father-in-law, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 3rd December, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Links View Care Home, Burntisland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 28, 2019