Glancey Hugh (Shug) Sadly, on Friday, 28th June, 2019, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Shug lost his hard fought battle, aged 63 years, of Glenrothes, formerly Dysart. He was a much loved dad to his sons Lewis and
Laurie, a doting partner to Joan, a loving spouse to his former wife Louise and caring brother and uncle to his 6 siblings and their children and a loyal friend to many. Well known for his quick wit and charm. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 11th July, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for a charity close to the family's heart.
Published in Fife Today on July 10, 2019