COURTNEY Dr Hugh Peacefully, at home, in the presence of his loving family, on Sunday, 20th October, 2019, Doctor Hugh Courtney, a loving husband of the late Betty, much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Leven Parish Church, on Monday, 4th November, at 1.45 p.m., to which all are invited, followed by a committal at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 3 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given, if so desired, on leaving the service on behalf of the RNIB.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 30, 2019