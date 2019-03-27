|
BOWLES Hildegard Peacefully, but suddenly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 15th March,, 2019, Hildegard, aged 82 years, of Glenrothes. Beloved wife of the late Christopher and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral to be held at 11.45 a.m., on Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, my be given in lieu of flowers in aid of the PDSA.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
