Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Hildegard BOWLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildegard BOWLES

Notice Condolences

Hildegard BOWLES Notice
BOWLES Hildegard Peacefully, but suddenly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 15th March,, 2019, Hildegard, aged 82 years, of Glenrothes. Beloved wife of the late Christopher and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral to be held at 11.45 a.m., on Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, my be given in lieu of flowers in aid of the PDSA.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.