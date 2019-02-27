|
EDNIE Hilda Jim and the family of the late Hilda would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages ,cards and flowers during their recent sad loss. Thanks also to those attending the service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Heartfelt thanks to Ward 32 Victoria Hospital, Lana and staff at Co-op Funeralcare Denbeath, district nurses, Robecca from Marie Curie, staff at Buckhaven Bowling Club and Blair Edwards for a lovely service. £200 was collected at the service to be equally split between Ward 32 and Marie Curie.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
