GREEN Hilary Hilary Green, beloved wife of Gary Marshall, passed away peacefully, at the Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on 4th July, 2019, aged 48. The service will be at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 16th July, at 2.15 p.m., thereafter there will be a celebration of her life at St John's Church, Cupar, at 3.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited to both. Family flowers only please, donations may be made at the crematorium and St Johns, towards the Tarvit Ward.
Published in Fife Today on July 12, 2019
