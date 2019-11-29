|
WILSON Henry Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on 19th November, 2019, Henry, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen, loving father of Robin and the late Sandy, father-in-law of Mabel, loved grandad of Karen and Ian, Mark and Nik, loving great-grandad of Holly, Alexander, Gemma, Callum and Rebecca and brother of Roy and the late Maurice. Funeral service in Dunino Parish Church, on Tuesday, 3rd December, at 12.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church or crematorium for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 29, 2019