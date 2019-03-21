|
|
|
MORGAN Helen Peacefully, on Monday,
18th March, 2019, at Raith Manor Nursing Home, Kirkcaldy, Helen, aged 90 years, of Kirkcaldy. A devoted and much loved mum of Alex, John, Liz, Andy and the late Allen, a devoted and caring gran of 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, also a friend to many. Helen will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday,
27th March, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More