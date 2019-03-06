Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen DUFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary (Drake) DUFFIN

Notice Condolences

Helen Mary (Drake) DUFFIN Notice
DUFFIN Helen Mary (nee Drake) Passed away peacefully at Leven Beach Care Home on Saturday, 2nd March, 2019, in the loving arms of family members, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late James H. Duffin, much loved mother to Iain, Neil and the late James and a loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother to her wide spread family, she will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 18th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of the British Red Cross, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.