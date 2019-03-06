|
|
|
DUFFIN Helen Mary (nee Drake) Passed away peacefully at Leven Beach Care Home on Saturday, 2nd March, 2019, in the loving arms of family members, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late James H. Duffin, much loved mother to Iain, Neil and the late James and a loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother to her wide spread family, she will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 18th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of the British Red Cross, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2019
