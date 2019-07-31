|
HAMILTON Helen (nee Warrender) Peacefully, on Sunday 28th July, 2019, at Forth View Care Home, Helen aged 97 years. Loving wife to the late Adam, devoted mum to Ian and Adam, precious grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral service to be held at Denbeath Funeral Home, 663 Wellesley Road, KY8 3PQ, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 1.15 pm, interment thereafter at Macduff Cemetery, for 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2019