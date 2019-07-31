Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Denbeath
663 Wellesley Road
Leven, Fife KY8 3PQ
01592 713 426
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
13:15
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
14:00
Macduff Cemetery
Helen (Warrender) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Helen (nee Warrender) Peacefully, on Sunday 28th July, 2019, at Forth View Care Home, Helen aged 97 years. Loving wife to the late Adam, devoted mum to Ian and Adam, precious grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral service to be held at Denbeath Funeral Home, 663 Wellesley Road, KY8 3PQ, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 1.15 pm, interment thereafter at Macduff Cemetery, for 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2019
