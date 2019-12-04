|
Dunsire Helen The family of the late Helen Dunsire wish to thank all family and friends for the expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss of Helen. Special thanks to Jacqueline Thomson for her comforting service. To the doctors and district nurses of Airlie Medical Practice and the carers who cared for Helen. Thanks also to Jessica and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare Denbeath for their support and to everyone who paid their last respects to Helen at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, a generous £150 was collected for Marie Curie.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019