DRYSDALE Helen Peacefully, at Forthview Care Home, Methil on Monday, 27th May, 2019, Helen Cairns (Ella), aged 91 years. Will be greatly missed by her cousin Bill and Bill's sister-in-law Meryl, her special friends Margaret and Elizabeth and all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath on Monday, 17th June, 2019, at 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter at Methilmill Cemetery at
2 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on May 29, 2019
