Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:15
Co-op Funeralcare
663 Wellesley Road
Denbeath
DRYSDALE Helen Peacefully, at Forthview Care Home, Methil on Monday, 27th May, 2019, Helen Cairns (Ella), aged 91 years. Will be greatly missed by her cousin Bill and Bill's sister-in-law Meryl, her special friends Margaret and Elizabeth and all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath on Monday, 17th June, 2019, at 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter at Methilmill Cemetery at
2 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on May 29, 2019
