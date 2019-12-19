|
CUNNINGHAM Helen Tom, husband of the late Helen Cunningham would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy received during his recent sad loss. Special thanks to nurses and staff of Bennochy Lodge Care Home for unfailing attention and care,
to Rev John MacSporran for his comforting service, to Kathryn and staff at Cooperative Funeral Directors and finally, thanks to all who paid their respects at the crematorium and for the generous donations of £230, for Haematology Department, Victoria Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 19, 2019