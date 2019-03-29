|
FURIE Hazel Suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness, at Ninewells Hospital, on Wednesday, 20th March, 2019, Hazel (nee Martin), a much loved mum, nana, sister and aunt. Funeral service in Macgregors Service Rooms, 56 Largo Road, St Andrews, on Thursday, 4th April, at 11 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, thereafter private cremation. Family flowers only please. but donations, if so desired, may be made for Crohn's & Colitis UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 29, 2019
