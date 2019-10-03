Home

PAYLOR Harry Peacefully, following a short illness at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with his loving wife by his side on Friday, 27th September, 2019, Harry (Harold), aged 65 years of Burntisland (formerly Kinghorn), a loving and devoted husband of Caraline.
Harry will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 10th October, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 3, 2019
